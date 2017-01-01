Un-Bell-ievable!

Minutemen win triple OT thriller, take back Saluda Bell

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

If you’re the Lexington Minutemen and have been waiting eight years to get your hands on the Saluda Bell, a few overtimes don’t seem that long. For the first time since 2008, the Lexington Minutemen will be taking the Bell to reside south of the Missouri River after surviving a three-overtime battle with the Richmond Spartans Friday night at a packed Tom Adams Field.

Alvaro Porras banged in from a yard out in the third overtime and then the Minutemen defense stopped Richmond on its attempt to grab a 20-13 MRVC East victory. Lexington shook off a disappointing loss at Higginsville on Saturday and ends the regular season with a 4-1 league record and will take an 8-1 overall record into Friday night’s Class 2, District 8 opener at home against Carrollton.

Meanwhile, the Spartans end the conference season at 3-2, and will take a 4-5 mark to St. Pius Friday for the Class 3, District 15 first round. Spartan coach Rob Bowers said it will be a tough task to put this loss behind.

“This one is hard to swallow,” he said. “We should’ve won the game, but gave it away. We’ll just go back to work and see what we can do.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 Richmond News.

