Two arrested for meth, apparent meth lab discovered

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Two persons were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine while Ray County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant of the stabbing suspect.

Donald L. Holder, 48, of Excelsior Springs, and Jewelie L. Wilson, 53, of Polo, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class D felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D misdemeanor. Holder was also charged with possession of marijuana, a Class D misdemeanor. Wilson was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class E felony.

While conducting a search warrant at about midnight Sunday night and Monday morning at the house on Palmer Road, south of Polo, Ray County deputies located and identified Holder in a camper on the property as well as Wilson and another woman, who were inside the residence, according to a probable cause statement.

Deputy Zach Taff found “in plain view” a pipe that had a burnt, leafy green substance. Taff also discovered two small plastic baggies containing a residual leafy green substance and a small chest that contained a baggie of a white crystalline substance that deputies believed to be methamphetamine. Taff also located what appeared to be two meth pipes. The pipes were field tested and showed a preliminary positive for meth and marijuana, according to a probable cause statement.

The complete story is in the Friday, October 13, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.