TASK AT HAND: KEEP THE BELL

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

With the Higginsville Huskers wrapping up the 2017 MRVC East title after Saturday’s 36-6 win over Lexington, the Minutemen and Richmond Spartans hope to salvage something from the conference season Friday night at Tom Adams Field. Both teams enter the 7 p.m. kickoff with 3-1 league marks and the winner will not only earn runner-up honors in the league, but more importantly, will claim the Saluda Bell for another season.

The Bell has become a familiar object in the RHS commons with the Spartans having won the last eight meetings. Richmond owns a 16-13 advantage since the Bell game was introduced in the late 80’s. Lexington dominated the series early, but Richmond has won 12 of the last 15 meetings between the two long-time conference rivals.

Although this year’s contest will not have the implications from the past two years when the MRVC East crown was on the line, both teams will be looking to get momentum going into district play that begins next week.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 Richmond News,

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.