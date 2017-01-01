Spartans start slow, finish strong in rout of Knob

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Knob Noster clearly dominated the early going Friday night at Tom Adams Field as the Panthers visited the Richmond Spartans in an MRVC East battle. The Panthers scored easily on their first possession of the game and were on the brink of making it a two-score lead until Andre Pritchett’s 95-yard interception return lit the fuse for Richmond.

Once the Spartans got going, there was little to stop them as they bolted to a 50-7 halftime lead on the way to a 57-27 win. It was Richmond’s third straight win as the Spartans improve to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the league. The Panthers, who have now lost 27 consecutive MRVC East games, are 0-4 in conference and 3-5 overall.

Richmond found its explosive attack as the Spartans scored five times on plays of 20 yards or more.

“Once we got going, we did some really good things,” Richmond coach Rob Bowers said. “Our playmakers made plays and that’s what they are capable of doing.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.