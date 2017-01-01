Spartans shake off slow start, ground Eagles

Bowers earns career win No. 200

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Although Richmond’s 41-18 MRVC East win at Holden Friday night might appear to have come somewhat easy, it was anything but that. The Spartans put together an outstanding second half to pull away for their second straight win and improve to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the league. The Eagles, now 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play, dominated the first quarter and a half over a sluggish Richmond crew.

By the end of the game, the Spartans piled up a season-high 401 rushing yards, but it was the start that had coach Rob Bowers, who picked up his 200th career victory (117 of those at Richmond) worried.

“I was more concerned with No. 3 (than 200),” he said. “I’m proud of the kids in the second half. We played well and pleased with what they were able to do. I’m disappointed with how we performed in the first half, but they came out and did what they needed to do in the second.”

