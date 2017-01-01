Spartans seek to stretch winning streak to 3

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond Spartan coach Rob Bowers was pleased with his team’s performance in last week’s 41-18 win at Holden. He just hopes his team will get off to a better start this week as the Spartans return to Tom Adams Field after a two-week absence to host the Knob Noster Panthers in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Spartans improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the MRVC East with their best offensive performance of the season as they rolled up 401 rushing yards and scored touchdowns on their final four possessions of the night. Bowers said the credit goes to his young offensive line that continues to improve each week.

“I thought the offensive line played their best game of the year,” he said. “I felt they came off the ball much better and we had fewer missed assignments. There are still times where we get physically beat because we don’t match up size-wise, but I can live with that – that’s something we’ll just have to deal with. The improvement by cutting down on the mental mistakes and just the aggressiveness of them was encouraging.”

