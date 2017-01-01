Spartans run at Kearney Invitational

The Richmond cross country team found some tough competition at Saturday’s Kearney Invitational meet held at Jesse James Park. The 29-team event featured several larger class schools competing. Rockhurst easily outdistanced runner-up Columbia Rock Bridge for the team title, 21-80, with St. Thomas Aquinas grabbing third place with 95 points.

Richmond did not field a full team, but had four runners compete. Wyatt Covey, a freshman, had the best Spartan finish with a time of 20 minutes, 40.7 seconds.

