The Richmond cross country team found some tough competition at Saturday’s Kearney Invitational meet held at Jesse James Park. The 29-team event featured several larger class schools competing. Rockhurst easily outdistanced runner-up Columbia Rock Bridge for the team title, 21-80, with St. Thomas Aquinas grabbing third place with 95 points.
Richmond did not field a full team, but had four runners compete. Wyatt Covey, a freshman, had the best Spartan finish with a time of 20 minutes, 40.7 seconds.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
