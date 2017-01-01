Southwest surge too much for NHC Aggies

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

This was not the way Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker wanted to go into the post-season. Southwest scored 40 unanswered points Friday night against the visiting Aggies on the way to a 56-20 victory.

The loss leaves the Aggies as the No. 4 seed in District 4 with a 6-3 record and will host No. 5 seed Northwest-Hughesville Friday night at Hardin. The Wildcats victory earned them a No. 2 seed, and a first-round bye in District 3 with a 5-4 mark. They will await the winner of Friday night’s North Shelby at Pattonsburg contest.

Thacker’s Aggies were missing a couple of starters, but he was more concerned with the number of miscues during the game.

“Christian Coats was sick and Lukas Yockel had a neck injury, so we had to have other boys step into unfamiliar roles,” Thacker said. “We made several mistakes and penalties hurt our drives we had going. We have to block and tackle better than we did tonight and come back next week and work harder.”

