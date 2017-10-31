Shipp sets sail as Richmond public works director

By Leah Wankum, editor

While Dale Shipp was manning the crew to fix the major water main break on the Richmond Square, the council went ahead and hired him as public works director.

“Of course, I think everybody knows why Dale’s not here tonight,” said Mayor Mike Wright to the Richmond City Council after it unanimously accepted the mayor’s appointment of Shipp during the council’s Oct. 24 meeting.

It’s “just business as usual” for Shipp.

“I’m doing the same job I’ve been doing for the past two years,” Shipp said. “It’s just a title change.”

The mayor said his appointment of Shipp was the “natural choice” to make.

“He’s been acting director for quite some time, and we never made it official,” Wright told the council before it unanimously accepted his appointment during its Oct. 24 meeting.

After the meeting, Wright said Shipp has good knowledge of public works and is a good leader of his 15 or so staff members.

“As acting director, he’s been doing a great job at it, and he’s a natural choice for it,” Wright said.

