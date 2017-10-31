RPD: 2 new officers, 12 new uniforms

By Leah Wankum, editor

The Richmond Police Department is up to full staff, and staff members are getting new uniforms to boot.

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved in its Oct. 24 meeting Mayor Mike Wright’s appointments of two officers, Jason Owens of Carrollton and Chad Burns of Wellington, to the Richmond Police Department. Owens and Burns were sworn into office by City Clerk Tonya Willim during the council meeting.

Burnine said these appointments bring the police force to full staff at 12 officers.

The council also unanimously approved the purchase of police uniforms through a new vendor in Excelsior Springs.

The city is switching vendors because its former uniform vendor died recently, according to an Oct. 12 memo from Police Chief Chad Burnine.

Burnine said his plan for a new uniform vendor is to form a cooperative with the Excelsior Springs and Liberty police departments and purchase uniforms from one vendor, Alterations and Custom Sewing in Excelsior Springs.

