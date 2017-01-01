Richmondites aid, endure Puerto Rico aftermath

Local couple endures ‘post-apocalyptic’ conditions

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Imagine a tornado three times the width of Ray County had devastated the community.

You might have several days’ worth of rations, but after the tornado hits, you have no running water, no power, no cell phone signal and no internet connection. The roads are impassable because of sinkholes, mudslides and flooding, to say nothing of the debris from trees, toppled buildings and people’s possessions strewn across the byways. You don’t know when your home will have power again or how you can communicate with your loved ones.

What do you do?

Richmond natives Caleb and Kaitlin Westbrook lived in such “post-apocalyptic conditions” after Puerto Rico, their new home, was ravaged last month by two hurricanes, Irma and Maria. Now safely – and temporarily – back in Richmond, they shared their story of survival, endurance and fortitude under strenuous circumstances.

