Richmond teen charged as an adult in shooting

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Richmond teenager who allegedly shot a Lawson teenager in the back last month is now being charged as an adult.

Andrew L. Sutton, now 17, admitted to shooting Grant Marrow, 19, claiming “self-defense,” during a struggle that took place Sept. 13 on the corner of West North Main and North Camden streets in Richmond. Sutton was 16 years old when the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene when witnesses called 911 at 4:12 p.m.

Richmond Police Officer Sgt. Amy Sisson and Det. Cpl. Matt Peterson arrived and made contact with a witness who was applying pressure to a gunshot wound to the Lawson teen’s back, according to the probable cause statement.

Sisson took over applying pressure to the wound until emergency personnel from Ray County Ambulance District arrived to take over medical care. The Lawson teen was eventually sent by helicopter to Centerpoint Hospital. Richmond police later reported that the teen was in stable condition and eventually discharged from the hospital.

