Richmond News receives General Excellence award in state news contest

Richmond News received first place General Excellence for mid-sized weeklies in the 2017 Missouri Better Newspaper Contest Sept. 30 in Springfield.

The award is given for a newspaper’s body of work, which includes news content and writing, photography and design, sports coverage, use of headlines and ad design.

Judges lauded The News for its breadth of local coverage.

“From local angles on the presidential election, to the 50-plus section and religion, this paper has a huge variety. This is a paper I would be proud to have in my community,”” the judges said. The contest was judged by Michigan journalists.

“The talent on display in Springfield Saturday – many of them younger journalists – showed community journalism is alive and well in Missouri,” Richmond News publisher JoEllen Black. “I am so pleased our staff was recognized for their hard work and dedication. I’m also grateful to our business community and readers for supporting their local newspaper.”

The News also was awarded first place Community Service for its annual North Pole News, a collaborative project with high school journalism and creative writing students. In 2016, Richmond High School and its advisor, Serena Comegys, provided the “news reports” on events at the North Pole, including a weather report and classified section, to keep Ray County school children in-the-know of Santa’s happenings. The section was designed by The News and distributed to four area elementary schools free of charge.

Judges also awarded The News first place in headline writing for mid-sized weeklies.

“Headlines are accurate to the stories and are engaging. They tell enough but not too much of the story so the reader WILL read on,” they stated

The newspaper other awards are as follow:

Second Place

Best Sports Section, Game On! – Russ Green, Shawn Roney and Black

Best Feature Photo (drive-through ashes for Ash Wednesday) – Liz Johnson

Best Business Story (tattoo artist) – Sara Seidel

Third Place

Best News Story (tornado aftermath in Orrick) – Jason Beets

Honorable Mention

Best Editorial Pages – Staff

Best Front Pages – Staff

Best Page Design – Staff

Best Local Business Coverage – Staff

