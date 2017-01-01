Richmond man gets 5 years for child enticement

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

A 32-year-old Richmond man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to using social media to entice a child to have sex.

Danny L. DeClue was sentenced Friday in front of Judge Larry Harman at the Ray County Courthouse. DeClue pleaded guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a child – because DeClue was older than 21 and the girl was younger than 15 years old at the time of act, which occurred in January. Already registered as a sex offender from previous convictions, DeClue must continue his registration and is subject to lifetime supervision.

