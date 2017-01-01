Richmond man deployed to oversee morgue operations

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Hurricane Maria has caused the deaths of at least 48 Americans in Puerto Rico. A Richmond native is in charge of the search and identification of those bodies. It’s Darrel Carmichael, who is overseeing FEMA’s mobile morgue on the island.

“Time means nothing here,” Carmichael said. “We’re working 12-hour days, seven days a week, and we really don’t know what day it is. They’re all alike.”

Carmichael, who owns a family towing business, CSI Enterprises in Richmond, deploys as necessary with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in the wake of the country’s disasters, from the Flood of ’93 to 9/11 to Hurricane Katrina.

As a member of the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team, Carmichael is Logistics Chief and is in charge of the Disaster Portable Morgue Unit.

