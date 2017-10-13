Richmond BOE greenlights new HVAC units

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Some more infrastructure tweaks are needed in the Richmond R-XVI School District – specifically, to Richmond Middle School’s heating and cooling system.

During the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday night at the district offices, Superintendent Mike Aytes requested the board’s approval to advertise for bids to install a 25-ton heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit at the middle school. Aytes said the need to replace the current 25-ton unit near the school stage was discovered during “an efficiency study” by Schneider Electric, the company that oversaw the plumbing, lighting, and heating and cooling renovations made over the summer to district buildings.

“It’s struggling to keep up with the air conditioning,” the superintendent said during an interview Tuesday. “But they (Schneider) have big concerns about the heating aspect with that one as well.”

