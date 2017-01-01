RHS takes third at Benton tourney

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After clinching another MRVC East title earlier in the week, the Richmond Lady Spartans wrapped up the regular-season schedule with a long Saturday in St. Joseph. Richmond warmed up for this week’s district tournament with a third-place finish at the Benton Tournament held at Heritage Park.

The Lady Spartans won three of four games and took third place and are 18-9 heading into district play that will begin Wednesday at Platte County. Richmond defeated the host Cardinals in the third-place contest 11-6 in 3 ½ innings. Benton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and after Richmond scored a run in the home half of the inning, the Lady Cardinals added another run in the second. The Lady Spartans sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second as they broke loose for six runs and then added four more in the third.

