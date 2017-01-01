RHS spikers take first at Carrollton

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Lady Spartan volleyball team erased a tough week on the courts by taking first place at the Carrollton Tournament Saturday.

Richmond began the day by splitting with the host Lady Trojans 25-17 and 17-25. Mikayla Green had 10 consecutive service points in the opening set, but the Lady Spartans had five service errors in dropping the second game. It would be the only loss of the day for Richmond.

After the split, Richmond bounced back to sweep Trenton. The Lady Spartans, despite struggling with service errors, slipped past the Bulldogs 25-21 in the first set, but RHS coach Brandon Stevenson said his girls dominated the second set.

