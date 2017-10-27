Restitution continues in Hardin fire, church theft case

By Leah Wankum, Editor

An area woman who stole several thousands of dollars from a church and fire protection district would be 90 years old if she finished paying back all her debt.

That’s not how probation actually works – it expires after five or six years – but Julie Nail, formerly of Hardin, still owes a vast majority of the money she pleaded guilty to stealing from Hardin First Baptist Church and Hardin Fire Protection District.

Nail pleaded guilty in December 2011 to stealing a combined $245,664 from the Hardin Fire Protection District and Hardin Baptist Church. As of Wednesday, she still owes $218,729 in restitution, according to Ray County circuit court records.

Judge David Miller revoked Nail’s probation Wednesday morning and placed her on a new term of probation for the next five years for each of seven counts related to stealing and forgery. Nail has already served a combined six years of probation and has repaid a total of $28,114 as of Wednesday, according to court records.

The complete story is in the Friday, October 27, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.