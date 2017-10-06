Ray Co. awarded $125,000 annual drug-free grant

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Ray County Coalition, an advocacy group to prevent youth substance abuse, has been awarded a Drug-Free Communities federal grant, tabbed at $125,000 per year for the next five years. Grant funding began Oct. 1.

Kara White, coalition liaison and community prevention specialist with Tri-County Mental Health Services, said the Ray County Coalition’s goals through the grant are to reduce youth use of tobacco, alcohol, marijuana and other drugs and strengthen community collaboration in support of local efforts to prevent youth substance use.

“I am very excited to see this awarded to Ray County Coalition,” White said. “This is a very dedicated group of individuals who care deeply about their community and their youth, so it’s awesome to see them rewarded and given an opportunity to enhance the work they do. I’m also very excited for to see more community members engaged in the process.”

The complete story is in the Friday, October 6, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.