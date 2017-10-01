‘Quickest 9 years I’ve ever had’

David Miller retiring as Eighth Circuit presiding judge

By Richmond News Staff

The past nine years Judge David Miller has presided over Eighth Circuit court have been the “quickest” he’s ever had. One chapter in Miller’s life closes, as he retires this week. Miller’s 70th birthday Oct. 6 signifies when he must take mandatory retirement as a full-time judge, according to state law. But without an appointed successor yet from Gov. Eric Greitens, Miller may be a retired judge who presides over cases in the interim.

Many friends, colleagues, members of the legal and law enforcement community celebrated Miller’s success with sherbet punch, cake and nibbles during his retirement party Friday.

“Thanks for taking time off from work or the golf course,” Miller said with his usual dry wit that brought laughter from the room. “Oh wait, that’s on Thursday.”

Miller thanked everyone in attendance, emphasizing it was “a pleasure to work with everybody.” In fact, he worried to leave anyone out of his remarks, but he did acknowledge Circuit Court Clerk Carolyne Conner, courthouse caretaker John Dee Thompson, Miller’s secretary, Debbie Newham, and Miller’s transcriptionist, Melony Williams, who has been working with Miller for much of his career.

Miller received well wishes, gifts and cards from thosewho came out to celebrate with him. Newham and Williams presented Miller with a framed portrait of himself when he became circuit judge in December 2008. And as a well-known proud alumnus of the University of Missouri, Miller received rechargeable heated stadium seats from Eighth Associate Circuit Judge Lori Baskins for Mizzou games.

Newham said Miller is “a great guy to work with.”

