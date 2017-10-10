Pros and cons of consolidation addressed at H-C forum

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Accepting an invitation to discuss consolidating with a neighboring school district, the Hardin-Central C-2 School District on Thursday night acknowledged that invitation and took initial steps to analyze its ramifications.

That night in the Hardin-Central schoolhouse gym, Cavanah hosted a question-and-answer forum that lasted about 80 minutes to address a topic of concern to many district residents: the possibility of Hardin-Central consolidating with the Norborne R-VIII School District.

Issues Cavanah addressed included the procedure for determining if the two districts should consolidate. First, a committee will research the feasibility of consolidating. The committee will consist of two subcommittees – one per district. Cavanah announced that the Hardin-Central research subcommittee would meet for the first time at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the schoolhouse.

“What we’ll do is have an overview of the scope of the committee work, review of enrollment and financial data of both districts,” he said during a short interview afterward. “We’ll be gathering questions that we want the research committee to address. And we will be electing a subcommittee chair.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, October 10, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.