By Leah Wankum, Editor
A Polo man was charged after allegedly stabbing a victim twice Sunday morning on Price Drive, south of Polo in Ray County.
Zebulynn R. Wilson, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, a Class A felony, after he failed a stress test when questioned by the Ray County Sheriff’s Department regarding the stabbing.
Deputy Dustin Feagans reported that he and Cpl. Brandon Peet responded to a home in the 22500 block of Bob White Road in rural Ray County around 11:47 a.m. Sunday. The officers found the victim, who was lying on the deck of his home with “an apparent puncture wound to his abdomen,” according to a probable cause statement. The victim said he and a witness were driving down the road when they saw a pedestrian – described as about 6 feet tall and “very skinny” with long red hair and rotten teeth and wearing a black shirt and shorts. The victim said the pedestrian was walking down Price Drive, the county line road, when the victim exited the vehicle and tried to give the pedestrian a ride.
The complete story is in the Friday, October 13, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
