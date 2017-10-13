Polo man charged in Sunday stabbing in Ray Co.

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Polo man was charged after allegedly stabbing a victim twice Sunday morning on Price Drive, south of Polo in Ray County.

Zebulynn R. Wilson, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, a Class A felony, after he failed a stress test when questioned by the Ray County Sheriff’s Department regarding the stabbing.

Deputy Dustin Feagans reported that he and Cpl. Brandon Peet responded to a home in the 22500 block of Bob White Road in rural Ray County around 11:47 a.m. Sunday. The officers found the victim, who was lying on the deck of his home with “an apparent puncture wound to his abdomen,” according to a probable cause statement. The victim said he and a witness were driving down the road when they saw a pedestrian – described as about 6 feet tall and “very skinny” with long red hair and rotten teeth and wearing a black shirt and shorts. The victim said the pedestrian was walking down Price Drive, the county line road, when the victim exited the vehicle and tried to give the pedestrian a ride.

