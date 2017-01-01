‘Pink Out’ for breast cancer month

Orrick forces KC Lutheran to third game in non-conference clash

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

The girls on the Orrick volleyball team were playing for more than school pride Tuesday night.

Tuesday was the Bearcats’ annual “Pink Out” match to raise breast cancer awareness. For their best-of-three, non-conference meeting with visiting Kansas City Lutheran, which Lutheran won 2-1, the Bearcats donned pink jerseys.

“(Historically), the girls have worn, like, a (pink) warmup shirt and then taken it off and worn their normal jerseys,” Bearcats coach Seth Smith said. “So this year, I thought we’d mix it up a little bit and actually get them kind of like a jersey-type material to wear during the game.”

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.