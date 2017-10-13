Motion to cease consolidation course fails

Hardin-Central to host first subcommittee meeting, as planned

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

For a moment Monday night, it appeared the exploration of consolidating the Hardin-Central and Norborne school districts would cease.

Near the end of the Hardin-Central Board of Education’s meeting Monday at the Hardin-Central schoolhouse, board member Malcolm Cunningham made a motion to inform the Norborne district that Hardin-Central was “no longer considering” consolidating. Cunningham said his motion was being made “in light of” some developments, including details shared regarding consolidation during a forum Thursday, Oct. 5, in the school gym and talks with constituents.

The motion died for lack of a second.

When asked for his reaction to the motion dying, Cunningham replied matter-of-factly: “I put a motion on the floor, it died for a (lack of a) second, I move on.”

