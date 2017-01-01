Minutemen play keep-away in JV win

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

With a good number of its roster depleted due to playing time on the varsity roster, the Richmond junior varsity season ended with a thud Monday night as they hosted Lexington at Tom Adams Field.

The visiting Minutemen used a dominating ground attack that limited the home team to just 26 plays from scrimmage as Lexington rolled to a 16-0 victory. Lexington ran the ball 46 times and collected 155 yards with Troy Terry doing most of the work. The sophomore ran the ball 24 times and picked up 103 yards and a touchdown. Brody Soendker completed four of his six pass attempts for 66 yards – all of them to Tanner Kaullen and another touchdown.

Meanwhile Richmond managed just 15 yards of total offense – all of that coming on 22 attempts. The Spartans misfired on all four pass attempts, with two of them being intercepted.

Tim Hamilton had 15 yards on four carries, with Mathew Lopez being held to 4 yards on nine attempts.

