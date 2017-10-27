McGaugh to run in place of son in district race

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Longtime Carroll County Clerk Peggy McGaugh is running for office again, but this time in pursuit of her son’s seat in the Missouri House of Representatives.

McGaugh announced she is seeking the nomination for the special election for Missouri’s 39th District, which includes Ray, Clay and Chariton counties.

McGaugh said she “jumped out” as soon as her son, Joe Don McGaugh, resigned from his position representing the 39th District. Joe Don McGaugh resigned after Gov. Eric Greitens appointed the younger McGaugh last week as associate circuit judge for Carroll County. Joe Don McGaugh’s empty seat joins four others that require a special writ of election in February 2018.

Peggy McGaugh said one of the reasons she is running for office is to ensure that economic development in small rural counties remains a priority at the state level.

“Regional vitality is very important to our way of life in small counties, and I would like to see more successful projects such as the Ray-Carroll ethanol plant and other ag-related development opportunities for jobs and a reason to retain our youth at home as they choose careers,” McGaugh said, adding that her experiences on the national level as an appointed member of the Rural Action caucus of the National Association of Counties has allowed her to see the importance of having a voice when incentives for rural areas are discussed.

