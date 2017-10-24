McGaugh appointed by governor as Carroll associate judge, resigns as state rep

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Carrollton native Joe Don McGaugh will take Judge Kevin Walden’s place as the new associate circuit judge for Carroll County. Gov. Eric Greitens appointed McGaugh on Thursday.

McGaugh serves as state representative for the 39th District, including Ray, Carroll and Chariton counties. He said he anticipates the governor and secretary of state to issue a writ of special election in February 2018 to fill his seat in the Missouri House of Representatives.

“It’s not a decision you take lightly, given that you’re elected to do a job for a certain term of time, and I do have another year of term,” McGaugh said.

McGaugh said his office in Jefferson City will remain open for constituents’ services.

