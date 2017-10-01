Mayor: New fiscal year ‘could be challenging’

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Richmond’s new fiscal year, which began Saturday, Oct. 1, could be “more challenging” as city officials and councilors work to cut costs and operate more efficiently.

So said Mayor Mike Wright, who said the challenges stem from Richmond City Council and city staff’s work vetting the budget each year to find ways to reduce expenditures.

“As we have done this for the last few years, it’s harder to find more things to cut expenditures on,” Wright said.

Nevertheless, the council unanimously accepted the city’s operating budget during its Tuesday, Sept. 26, meeting. City Administrator Mark Rounds broke down the budget by department as part of his presentation to the council.

“This is a reflection, as Mr. (Tom) Williams (Richmond councilor) said, of the finance committee’s meeting, recently,” Rounds told the council before it voted to accept the budget. “These are the numbers that were agreed upon at the end of that meeting.”

Before the vote, Councilor Deanna Guy expressed some concern about the city’s anticipated year-end in general reserves.

