Mary F. Shatswell

Mary F. Shatswell, 70, of rural Deepwater, formerly of Lawson, passed away and met her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton. Funeral services were 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at the First Baptist Church, Clinton. Private family interment will be in Crossroads Cemetery, Jasper, Ark. The family suggests memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church of Clinton and may be left in care of the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences can be left online at www.vansant-millsfuneralhome.com.

Mary was born April 21, 1947, in Kansas City, to William “Bill” Moad and Frances (Farris) Moad. Mary grew up in Kansas City and married Laughton E. Shatswell in 1964. After the birth of both of their children, Laughton came home one day and said, “We are moving to a farm in Lawson.” Mary’s life changed. With the help of Laughton, many “adopted” mothers, mentors and friends, Mary learned how to be a “farm wife.” She learned how to quilt, garden and how to preserve what she grew, and how to drive a tractor. After their children were grown, Laughton came home one day and said he was ready to retire from his job wanted to move to “The Lake.” Mary’s life changed again. In rural Deepwater, Mary made many new friends, “adopted” more mothers and began her quilting business. Mary’s quilts are known from coast to coast by the many who discovered her talent. Those same people continued using her to quilt for them even if they moved from the area. Mary loved sharing with others what she had learned over the years and especially sharing her love of her Heavenly Father.

Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Laughton; her daughter, Stephanie (Kent) Wheeler, of Hardin; her son, Kevin (Michelle) Shatswell, of Rogersville; five grandchildren, Kalene Shatswell, Grant Wheeler, Spencer Wheeler, Trent Shatswell and Chandler Wheeler; her mother, Frances and husband, of Independence; and her sister Peggy (David) Hamilton, of Browns Summit, N.C.

Mary looked forward to meeting in heaven her father, Bill, her grandparents, Fred and Geneva Farris, and her sister, Patty, who all preceded her in death.

Arrangements were under the direction of Vansant-Mills Funeral Home of Clinton.