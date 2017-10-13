Marking the 500th anniversary of Luther and the Reformation

This month, much of the Christian church celebrates the 500th anniversary of the start of the Reformation. On Oct. 31, 1517, a Catholic monk by the name of Martin Luther posted 95 points for debate on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in response to what he saw as abuses occurring within the church of his day. Little did Luther realize it at the time, but his actions would set off a series of events that would forever change human history.

For the Lord would use Luther along with many others to restore the Gospel message that Salvation is a gift won for a fallen humanity through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus the Christ. Luther, and those who would follow him, never wanted to rebel against the Roman Church. They were, however, held captive to the clear truth of God’s Word, which reveals God’s gift of Salvation through Jesus. Luther would refuse to compromise that truth and was excommunicated by the Roman Catholic Church – and even threatened with death – precisely because of his defense of the truth of God’s Word.

As a ‘Lutheran’ – but more importantly as a sinner – I am eternally grateful for the Lord using Martin Luther as well as countless other men and women over the years to fight for and to preserve the truth of God’s grace in Jesus. The Reformation is not about Martin Luther; it’s about Jesus.

The complete story is in the Friday, October 13, 2017 Richmond News.