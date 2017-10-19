Lois Mae Forsha

Lois Mae Forsha, 83, of Lexington, Mo., died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Riverbend Heights, Lexington. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Machpelah Cemetery, Lexington.