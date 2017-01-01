‘Let him have the airstrip’

Dear Editor,

I have been a pilot for 68 years.

An airplane has less noise than pipes on motorcycles and cars.

It will not lower your property value no more than a car sitting in your driveway.

There isn’t any more danger to public safety than a car sitting in your driveway.

A person has to go through many hours of training to get a license. And safety is one of them!!

Hazel Caraway

Richmond