Dear Editor,
I have been a pilot for 68 years.
An airplane has less noise than pipes on motorcycles and cars.
It will not lower your property value no more than a car sitting in your driveway.
There isn’t any more danger to public safety than a car sitting in your driveway.
A person has to go through many hours of training to get a license. And safety is one of them!!
Hazel Caraway
Richmond
