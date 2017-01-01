Lady Spartans fall in district semis

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Once again, another fine softball season comes to an end way too soon for the Richmond Lady Spartans. Being one of the smallest Class 3 schools participating in softball, Richmond faced a tough chore in getting through the District 15 tournament at Platte County High School. Thursday afternoon the host Lady Pirates handed Richmond a 9-2 semifinal loss and closed the door on the Lady Spartans’ 2017 campaign with a 19-10 showing.

Richmond coach Staci Maddux, who earlier this season won her 300th career game, said it was a tough ending for the five-time defending MRVC East champions.

“The year didn’t end like we wanted, but I’m very proud of the girls and their accomplishments this season,” she said. “They have worked very hard throughout the season.”

