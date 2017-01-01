Lady Dawgs set new standards in 2017 season

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Hardin-Central Lady Bulldogs completed a record-breaking 14-6 season in 2017. It was the best record ever for the program that included winning five of six CLAA games to finish as the league runner-up.

“I am extremely proud of how the girls did,” Hardin-Central coach Brandee Doyle said. “They worked hard all season and I can’t ask for much more than that. We lost out in districts against Norborne but I am still proud of them all.”

The lone conference loss also came at the hands of Norborne as the Lady Pirates went 17-4 before losing to Maysville in the Class 1 sectionals.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.