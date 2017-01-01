Joseph Jerome Hellmann III

Joseph Jerome Hellmann III, died unexpectedly while traveling abroad Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at the age of 72. Joe was born June 19, 1945, in Louisville, Ky., to Joseph Jerome Hellmann Jr., and Georgia Eubanks Hellmann and was the middle of three children. He loved reminiscing about his upbringing in Germantown with his beloved siblings, Joyce and Gary, with whom he shared a lifelong love of music, particularly jazz and blues.

After graduating Trinity High School in Kentucky, Joe received a degree from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kan., where he met and married the love of his life, Jane Jones Hellmann. They were happily married more than 49 years until her passing, and together raised two beloved daughters, Amy and Heather.

Joe worked in the chemicals and plastics industry for more than 42 years in various commercial-related roles; 20 years with DuPont while living in Kansas, Delaware, Connecticut and Texas; 22 years with Occidental Petroleum (Chemical) in Illinois, and the last 20 years (before retirement in 2010) working in Dallas with their international businesses involving extensive worldwide travel. He made lifelong friendships during his trips around the globe, which he treasured and maintained in his retirement. It was also during this time which he heightened his interest in international foods and wines, as well as golf, and did his best to enjoy them as often as possible!

After devoting many years to the care of his beloved wife “Janie,” Joe was able to embrace his passion for travel as a tourist. This past year, he enjoyed visits to Florida, Louisiana, Utah, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas, Maine and further adventures to England and Italy.

Joe loved his friends and family deeply and richly, but none so especially as his grandchildren. They brought him great pride and joy, and he was active and involved in their lives. Joe never missed the opportunity to let those in his life know that he loved them.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jane Jones Hellmann; and sister Joyce Hellmann Bizot.

He is survived by daughter Amy Hellmann Waterbury; and grandsons Mark Henry Waterbury V, and Joseph Garrett Waterbury of Allen, Texas; daughter Heather Hellmann Johnson and husband Clay, granddaughter Emily Jane Johnson and grandson Matthew Morgan Johnson of Sulphur Springs, Texas; daughter of his heart Jill Moyher Wede, and husband, Scott, of Lantana, Texas; brother Gary Hellmann, and wife, Debbie, of Clemmons, N.C.; brother-in-law Richard Byron Bizot Sr., of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Jones, and wife, Sandy, of Overland Park, Kan., and Ernest Jones, and wife, Nancy, of Richmond; cousin Donna Hellmann, and Ben Coggins, of McKinney, Texas; beloved friend Pat Schrader, of Plano, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A funeral Mass celebrating Joe’s life is 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2700 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, Texas 75023.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Parkinson Voice Project, 646 North Coit Road, Suite 2250, Richardson, Texas 75080.