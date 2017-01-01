Joseph Anthony Beretta

Joseph Anthony Beretta, 96, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at his home.

Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Funeral services were 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home. Burial with military rites was in Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery.