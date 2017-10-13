Jail inmates start fire with e-cig batteries

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Three Ray County Jail inmates, all women, will face arson charges after allegedly using the batteries of an e-cigarette to light a mattress on fire in the jail.

Law enforcement and fire safety personnel responded to Ray County Jail at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, when a jailer reported a fire inside one of the cells.

Officers discovered that one or more of the inmates had used batteries that were removed from electronic cigarettes to set fire to a mattress in one of the “tanks,” or cell blocks for multiple inmates.

“We would like to thank all agencies who responded for their quick response and assistance during this incident, which could have had a much worse outcome,” said Chief Deputy Brian Bush in a press release, addressing the Richmond Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hardin Police Department, Richmond Fire Department and Ray County Ambulance District.

The complete story is in the Friday, October 13, 2017 Richmond News.

