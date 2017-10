Jack E. Wade

Jack E. Wade, 78, of Mayview, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Kaiser~Wiegers Funeral Home in Higginsville. Services will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military rites at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.