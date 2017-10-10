Horseplay part of fun at inaugural Apple Fest

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

A torrential downpour Saturday morning didn’t deter folks from attending the first Howard A. Hall Foundation first Apple Fest fundraiser. Planned for Saturday afternoon, Buffalo Six Ranch, located a hill overlooking rural Ray County, was the perfect setting for the day’s activities. The afternoon turned bright and sunny as vendors greeted guests with items for sale, activities for the kids got rolling and the horses were enjoying being brushed down and fed treats. There was plenty of music, food and apple pie for everyone.

