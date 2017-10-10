Socialize

Facebook

Horseplay part of fun at inaugural Apple Fest

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Helper Silvia Oyler, left, shows Janessa Silvers how to feed a treat to one of the ranch’s horses, Zodiak. A few of the horses were on hand for interaction with the guests. (Photo by Liz Johnson/Richmond News)

A torrential downpour Saturday morning didn’t deter folks from attending the first Howard A. Hall Foundation first Apple Fest fundraiser. Planned for Saturday afternoon, Buffalo Six Ranch, located a hill overlooking rural Ray County, was the perfect setting for the day’s activities. The afternoon turned bright and sunny as vendors greeted guests with items for sale, activities for  the kids got rolling and the horses were enjoying being brushed down and fed treats. There was plenty of music, food and apple pie for everyone.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, October 10, 2017 Richmond News.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login