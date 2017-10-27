Henrietta tables parking ordinance

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Henrietta city officials have a few issues to address in developing a new park – one of them being what the parking restrictions in or around the facility will be.

During its Oct. 19 meeting in the community center at Henrietta City Hall, the Board of Aldermen discussed a proposed ordinance that would create a two-hour time limit for parking vehicles on Elm Street, where the park will be located, between Fifth and Sixth streets. After a few minutes’ discussion, the board voted 4-0 to table the proposed ordinance, Bill No. 379, until the city’s park board could meet to determine if some of the park property should be designated for parking.

The date of the next park board meeting is uncertain, City Clerk Marjorie Long said Tuesday, but she estimated the park board would convene again the middle of November or during December. Long added that she thinks it would be unnecessary for the park board to meet for the Board of Aldermen to approve Bill No. 379.

“I don’t believe we will even contemplate taking some of those lots and making a parking lot,” the city clerk wrote. “But I will get with Maria Beck and find out her thoughts.”

The complete story is in the Friday, October 27, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.