- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Real Estate
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Upickem Contest!
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker doesn’t expect the Aggies to need much to motivate them for their regular-season finale this Friday.
The reason is simple: They’re playing at Southwest of Livingston County.
“I look for it to be a tough, hard-fought game,” Thacker said after the Aggies’ 54-42 win over Osceola last Friday at Norborne.
Thacker’s history of coaching against the Wildcats is probably fueling that opinion. Before helming the Norborne and Hardin-Central co-op football program, Thacker faced the Wildcats at least once a season as head coach of Hardin-Central’s 8-man program.
The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 Richmond News,
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login