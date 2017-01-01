Socialize

HARD-HITTING MATCH EXPECTED

It took brothers Shawn (33) and Zach Pearon (30) to take down Osceola’s senior fullback Rylee White in Friday’s game at Norborne. Aggie coach Kirk Thacker expects this week’s game against Southwest-Livingston County to be hard fought, as usual. (Photo by JoEllen Black/Richmond News)

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker doesn’t expect the Aggies to need much to motivate them for their regular-season finale this Friday.

The reason is simple: They’re playing at Southwest of Livingston County.

“I look for it to be a tough, hard-fought game,” Thacker said after the Aggies’ 54-42 win over Osceola last Friday at Norborne.

Thacker’s history of coaching against the Wildcats is probably fueling that opinion. Before helming the Norborne and Hardin-Central co-op football program, Thacker faced the Wildcats at least once a season as head coach of Hardin-Central’s 8-man program.

