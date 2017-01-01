HARD-HITTING MATCH EXPECTED

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker doesn’t expect the Aggies to need much to motivate them for their regular-season finale this Friday.

The reason is simple: They’re playing at Southwest of Livingston County.

“I look for it to be a tough, hard-fought game,” Thacker said after the Aggies’ 54-42 win over Osceola last Friday at Norborne.

Thacker’s history of coaching against the Wildcats is probably fueling that opinion. Before helming the Norborne and Hardin-Central co-op football program, Thacker faced the Wildcats at least once a season as head coach of Hardin-Central’s 8-man program.

