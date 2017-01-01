Greitens appoints Kevin Walden as 8th Circuit judge

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Kevin Walden, of Carrollton, as Circuit Judge for the 8th Judicial Circuit, which covers Carroll and Ray Counties. He will replace the Honorable David Miller, who retired earlier this month.

Judge Kevin Walden has been an associate circuit court judge for Carroll County since 2005 where he has presided over more than a thousand cases. Before serving on the bench, Judge Walden was the prosecuting attorney for Carroll County and a private practitioner.

The complete story is in the Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 Richmond News.

