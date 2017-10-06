God has a plan for us; it includes forgiveness toward others

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

In a week fraught with the tragic shootings in Las Vegas, it is difficult for many to find solace in believing in God.

In the past 20 years, there seem to be more tragic and senseless acts of violence than in the past 100 years.

As a country, we are at odds with each other over things such as whether an athlete kneels in protest during the National Anthem or whether he stands in respect. We argue over whether the president is doing the right job and criticize every act of government, no matter which side we’re on.

People have become argumentative who weren’t previously. They’ve become aggressive on social media, in public, or even in their cars.

We feel empowered to act out our rage on anyone and everyone.

Where is God in all of this?

He is still here, with us, right where He always is.

Becoming a believer in Jesus Christ as our Savior and as the Son of God, isn’t an instantaneous transformation into a perfect person or Christian. It’s a long, ongoing, life-altering process that takes work.

It’s not an easy process as Jesus told His disciples.

“And again I say to you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God,” (Matthew 19:24)

Jesus’ disciples were astonished at His words, asking Him if anyone can be saved.

“With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible,” Jesus answered. (Matthew 19:26).

The complete story is in the Friday, October 6, 2017 Richmond News.