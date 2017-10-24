Fire damages Wellington St. home

By Leah Wankum, editor

A structure fire caused major damages to the interior of a house last week on Wellington Street.

Richmond firefighters as well as several emergency personnel and law enforcement officers responded to the fire at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the residence, which is in the 500 block of Wellington Street. Fire apparatus and command vehicles arrived on scene minutes later to find fire showing out of a front picture window and heavy smoke from several areas of the structure, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Firefighters made an interior attack on the fire, and it was knocked down within minutes. Overhaul and salvage were performed, and hotspots were located and extinguished soon after. No injuries were sustained during the fire.

The homeowner is Kelly Cooper, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

