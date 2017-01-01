- News
Fall brings cool crisp temperatures and a need to have a warm bowl of good hearty soup. From a meaty spicy chili to a creamy cheesy soup, here is something for everyone. – Pat
Cheeseburger paradise soup
6 medium-size potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 small carrot, grated
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds ground beef
1/2 pounds sliced fresh mushrooms
2 tablespoons butter
5 cups milk, divided
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 package (16-oz) process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
crumbled cooked bacon
In a soup kettle, combine the first nine ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook ground beef and mushrooms in butter over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add to soup. Stir in 4 cups milk; heat through. In a small bowl, combine flour and remaining milk until smooth; gradually stir into soup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; stir in cheese until melted. Garnish with bacon. Yield: 14 servings.
Slow-cooked chili
2 pounds ground beef
2 cans (16-oz each) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
2 cans (14-1/2-ozeach) diced tomatoes,
undrained
1 can (8-oz) tomato sauce
2 medium onions, chopped
1 green pepper chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons chili
powder
2 teaspoons salt, optional
1 teaspoon pepper
shredded cheddar cheese, optional
In a skillet, brown beef; drain. Transfer to a slow cooker. Add the next nine ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4 hours. Garnish individual servings with cheese if desired. Yield: 10 servings.
Broccoli cheese soup
1/3 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
5 cups chicken broth
1 package (8-oz) fine egg noodles
1 package (10-oz) frozen chopped broccoli
1 garlic clove, minced
4 cups milk
3/4 pound process American cheese, cubed
In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute onion in butter until tender. Add broth; bring to a boil. Add noodles; reduce heat and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in broccoli and garlic; cook for 4 minutes. Add milk and cheese. Cook over low heat until cheese is melted. yield: 12 servings.
Food facts
• Nuts, shelled or unshelled, keep best and longest when stored in the freezer. Unshelled nuts crack more easily when frozen and can be used directly from the freezer.
