Fall is here

Fall brings cool crisp temperatures and a need to have a warm bowl of good hearty soup. From a meaty spicy chili to a creamy cheesy soup, here is something for everyone. – Pat

Cheeseburger paradise soup

6 medium-size potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 small carrot, grated

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds ground beef

1/2 pounds sliced fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons butter

5 cups milk, divided

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 package (16-oz) process cheese (Velveeta), cubed

crumbled cooked bacon

In a soup kettle, combine the first nine ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook ground beef and mushrooms in butter over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add to soup. Stir in 4 cups milk; heat through. In a small bowl, combine flour and remaining milk until smooth; gradually stir into soup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; stir in cheese until melted. Garnish with bacon. Yield: 14 servings.

Slow-cooked chili

2 pounds ground beef

2 cans (16-oz each) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 cans (14-1/2-ozeach) diced tomatoes,

undrained

1 can (8-oz) tomato sauce

2 medium onions, chopped

1 green pepper chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons chili

powder

2 teaspoons salt, optional

1 teaspoon pepper

shredded cheddar cheese, optional

In a skillet, brown beef; drain. Transfer to a slow cooker. Add the next nine ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4 hours. Garnish individual servings with cheese if desired. Yield: 10 servings.

Broccoli cheese soup

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

5 cups chicken broth

1 package (8-oz) fine egg noodles

1 package (10-oz) frozen chopped broccoli

1 garlic clove, minced

4 cups milk

3/4 pound process American cheese, cubed

In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute onion in butter until tender. Add broth; bring to a boil. Add noodles; reduce heat and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in broccoli and garlic; cook for 4 minutes. Add milk and cheese. Cook over low heat until cheese is melted. yield: 12 servings.

Food facts

• Nuts, shelled or unshelled, keep best and longest when stored in the freezer. Unshelled nuts crack more easily when frozen and can be used directly from the freezer.