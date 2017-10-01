Extensive smoke, heat damage to Jeffrey Kyle’s

By the Richmond News Staff

Jeffrey Kyle’s Restaurant is significantly damaged after catching fire late Sunday night.

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene at 11:38 p.m. and have been working on the scene for most of Monday morning. The Missouri State Fire Marshal is conducting an origin of cause investigation.

Richmond Fire Chief Lonnie Quick said the restaurant has extensive smoke damage and heat damage, mostly in the back quarter of the building, where the kitchen is located.

