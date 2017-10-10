Dwain Thate ‘Bud’ Moentmann

Our father, Dwain Thate (Bud) Moentmann, LTC, USA, (ret.), passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. He had composed his own obituary, which we would like to share with you.

I, Dwain Thate (Bud) Moentmann, would like my friends to know that I died on 10/10/17. Holly, my lovely wife of 44 years, was by my side as usual. I was 81 years of age. I was preceded in death by my father, Werner H. Moentmann and my mother, Alma (Thate) Moentmann.

Surviving is my younger brother, the Honorable Werner A. Moentmann (Sharon). Together we shared an idyllic childhood in Norborne. He was the best brother God ever put on this earth. I have three children: COL James Moentmann, USA, (ret.) (Kate), Jennifer Kiwus (CAPT Chris Kiwus, USN, (ret.)) and Lane Wallis (Chris). I also have eight wonderful grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. My grandchildren are four girls and four boys. The girls are Munk, Toad, Catfish and Gus. The boys are Rooster, Fox, Buck and Little Bear. My great-grandchildren are Fritz, Tadpole and Little Gus. You would be correct to assume that I had nicknames for the kids, and you’re right! My grandkids are all adults now and I was pleased that my son and two of my grandsons followed me to my alma mater, the United States Military Academy at West Point.

I served in the Army for 20 years. I earned Airborne, Ranger tab and eventually, Master Aviator wings. Approximately 1,500 hours of the total 4,400 hours of flight time was during combat.

Among my awards during my service were two Silver Stars, Distinguished Flying Cross, three Bronze Stars with Valor, Purple Heart, 30 Air Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (six campaigns), Valorous Unit Award, Vietnam Combat Medal with 60 device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm (2nd AWD), Legion of Merit and the Civil Action Medal.

After retiring from the military, I ran unsuccessfully for state representative. I then opened an Edward D. Jones brokerage at the perfect time. The Dow was 850 and interest rates were 16 percent.

After retiring again, my passion was walking with Holly behind my wonderful Brittanies, hunting upland game birds. At one time, I had three dogs named Chopper, Huey and Slick.

I never smoked a cigarette until I was 31. That was after my first tour in Vietnam. It was also the time the surgeon general stated that smoking was a health hazard. Now, all these years later, I found out he was correct. Not smoking for the last 14 years couldn’t save me.

The highlight of my life was when a West Point classmate introduced me to Holly Mohlman. She was the love of my life and a faithful, devoted wife. But most of all, she was my best friend.

I was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and belonged to the V.F.W., American Legion, NRA, American Bridge League and the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.

I leave behind many nephews, nieces, friends and comrades. I’ve lived my life as a God-fearing man, and I leave with only good memories.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Richmond or to the V.F.W. in Richmond.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church, Richmond. Burial is in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, north of Norborne, where military honors will be provided by Ray County Veterans. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.