Driver facing meth charges in 210 head-on collision

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A head-on collision on Missouri Highway 210 resulted in serious injuries for the drivers Tuesday evening. Both drivers were life-flighted to hospitals in Kansas City, and one of them now faces charges of meth possession and driving while intoxicated.

Lonnie G. Hayes, 57, of Kansas City, was driving a 2001 GMC 3500 west on Highway 210 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Jeep Wrangler head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Both Hayes and the driver of the Jeep, Franklin R. Mahurin, 50, of Waverly, were seriously injured.

Hayes was life-flighted to Truman Medical Center. Mahurin was life-flighted to Research Medical Center. Both were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

“I’m still in shock about it,” said Mahurin’s wife, Michelle, who said her husband’s hip was dislocated and fractured and required surgery the night of the crash. Mahurin’s right ankle and leg were also seriously injured; his tibia and fibula were “crushed” in the crash. He also has a black eye and other facial injuries as well as bruising on his ribs.

“He’s in a lot of pain,” Michelle said. “He may not be able to drive a truck ever again. We don’t know if he’s going to be able to work again. He’s just a mess.”

Hayes was placed under arrest at Truman Medical Center and released to hospital personnel for treatment. Formal charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on the right side of the road and failure to provide proof of insurance are pending the completion of the crash investigation and toxicology results from the highway patrol’s crime laboratory.

