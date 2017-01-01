David Leon Shelton

David Leon Shelton, 67, of Excelsior Springs, died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at NorthCare Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo.

David was born Aug. 14, 1950, in Carrollton, to Junior and Maxine (O’Dell) Shelton.

Survivors include: his fiancée, Clare Cummings, of the home; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Clint and Dora Shelton, of Lowry, and David Aaron Shelton, of Richmond; his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Ralph Gayle, of Richmond; two grandchildren, Rebah and C.J. Shelton; one niece, Sherry Smith; one great- nephew, Treyce Leach; two great-nieces, Kyrah Horton and Katie Smith; and one great-great-niece, Sophia Horton.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one daughter, Crystal Shelton, who died in infancy.

David worked at Ford Motor Company in Kansas City, Mo., for 37 ½ years before retiring as an inspector. He was a member of the Auto Workers Local Union 249. He lived most of his life in the Ray County area. He was of the Christian faith. David loved bowling, playing dominos, his motorcycle and spending time with family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Excelsior Springs Friends of the Animals.

A celebration of life was 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Farris Theatre Art Gallery, Richmond. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of the arrangements.